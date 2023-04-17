FACE awards 2023 Fine Arts Scholarships

FACE has announced the winners of its annual Fine Arts Scholarships.
- Braxton Rickey attends Teutopolis Junior High School and received a Theater Summer Camp Scholarship for the EPC.
- Isaac Vahling attends Teutopolis High School and received a Bob and Jeanne Cox Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 to attend the University of Illinois to major in Music Education and Music Instrumental Performance.
- Grace Walker attends St. Anthony High School and received a Bob and Jeanne Cox Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 to attend Eastern Illinois University to major in Art Education.
- Page Brummer attends Sacred Heart School and received a Theater Summer Camp Scholarship for the EPC.
FACE — celebrating its 50th year — makes available up to $3,500 annually to Effingham County students desiring to take their interests in the Fine Arts to the next level. Three awards, up to $500 each, are available to students grades sixth through 11th to assist with tuition to summer camps, including theater, dance, music, or any camp related to the Fine Arts. FACE also awards two scholarships of $1,000 each to two graduating students who are continuing their education with a major in Theater Arts or other areas of Fine Arts.
The FACE Players have been providing community theater for both actors and audiences since 1973. The FACE Community Orchestra performs outdoor concerts at the gazebo at the old courthouse and at other events around the area, ending their year with the Annual FACE Christmas Concert, now in its 40th year, along with the FACE Community Singers. More information is available at www.effinghamface.com.
