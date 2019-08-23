HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Susan Faber, MLS(ASCP)CM, BSHA, was recently named the new Laboratory manager at St. Anthony’s.
Faber comes to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital from Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru, Illinois where she served as the Blood Bank supervisor and Quality Assurance manager. She has a strong background in quality assurance and laboratory management principles and practices.
She received her Associate of Science degree in Medical Laboratory Science from Illinois Valley Community College and her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix.
