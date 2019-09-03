Fifteen members and six guests attended the Aug. 29 meeting of the ExxonMobil Annuitants Club at the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Vandalia.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Dean Black gave the meal blessing. After everyone had completed their meals, Black welcomed everyone.
Secretary and treasurer's report was read and approved. Birthdays and anniversaries for August were read. Black then asked Vice President Carolyn Johnson to get someone to draw the name of a member for the $50 gift card. Angie Hagan drew Dean Black's name for the gift card.
Elloise Black read cute and funny sayings that appeared on church signs.
Since there was no other business, the meeting adjourned. The next meeting will be at the Maverick Steakhouse in Litchfield on Sept. 26.
Guests present were Jane Hammond, Gary Larimore, Kenneth (Cork) and Angie Hagan, Phil and Barb Luze. Members present were Dean and Elloise Black, Dr. and Pat Caldwell, Madelon Fisher, Claude and Rita Fisher, Carolyn Johnson, Ron Klotz, LaVerne Laux, Mike and Laura Mulhern, Martha Shelton Jr. and Betty Williams.
