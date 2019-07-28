The ExxonMobil Annuitants Club met at the Maverick Steakhouse in Litchfield for the monthly meeting and lunch on June 27.
Twenty members were present and four guests. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Harry Craddick gave the meal blessing.
After everyone had completed their meals, President Dean Black welcomed everyone. Norman and Deb Deck from Carlinville were welcomed as new members.
Secretary and treasurer's report was read and approved,. Birthdays and anniversaries for July were read. David Poe won a $50 gift card.
Cards were passed around for two members who were not able to attend the meeting for various reasons.
The ExxonMobil Grant program was discussed and several told of the grants they had worked for.
Since there was no other business, the meeting was adjourned. Next month's meeting will be at the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Vandalia on Aug. 29. The club will pay for the meal for all members.
Guests present were Jane Hammond, Gary Larimore, Justin Wagemann and Evelyn Krauz. Members present were Dean and Elloise Black, Harry and Betty Craddick, Norm and Deb Deck, Dallas Fairley, Carolyn Johnson, Bill and Beverly Klaus, Ron Koltz, LaVerne Laux, Bill Link, Dick and Barb Lounsbury, David and Dinah Poe, Martha Shelton Jr. and Betty Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.