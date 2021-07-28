Thirteen members and four guests met on June 24 for the luncheon and meeting of the St. Elmo ExxonMobil Annuitants Club at the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Vandalia. CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks were practiced.
The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance. Carolyn Johnson asked the meal blessing.
After everyone had finished their meal, Carolyn opened the meeting. The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were read and approved. It was mentioned that the club has received the money from XOM. Carolyn thanked the group for attending. Everyone gathered together as a vaccinated group.
Members with health concerns were brought forward. D.R. Caldwell is now home and a ‘Birthday/Thinking of You’ card was to be sent. Betty Williams said she had made a couple of trips to the emergency room and was doing better. Members continued to be concerned for the heath of Dick Lounsbury, Debbie Deck and Mike Jones.
Members with birthdays and anniversaries in June were announced. D.R. Caldwell, Betty Craddick, Betty Feezel, Rita Fisher, Betty Williams, Ron Klotz and John LeVora had birthdays in June. D.R. and Pat Caldwell, Tom and Nancy Neunaber, Bob and Carolyn Johnson, and Dick and Barb Lounsbury celebrated anniversaries in June.
Members were asked if they had experienced any adverse reactions to the vaccine they received. Dean had experienced swelling of lymph nodes and had COVID.
Members told some stories of different locations they had worked. Junior began his career making $1.65 an hour in 1954. Members told of "commuting" from Illinois to Florida. Others talked about their experiences transferring to a different division after the merger. This discussion will continue in future meetings. There is interest in the different jobs that were performed and how the divisions operated.
The meeting was adjourned.
Members present were Roger and Becky Bergman, Dean and Elloise Black, Carolyn Johnson, LaVerne Laux, Bill Link, Ron and Linda Klotz, Dallas Fairley, Martha Shelton and Junior and Betty Williams. Guests present were Bud Rakers, Jane Hammond, Gary Larimore, and a friend of Dallas Fairley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.