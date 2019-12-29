Twenty members of the ExxonMobil Annuitants Club with eight guests held their Christmas party on Dec. 19 at the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Vandalia.
The party opened with the usual Pledge of Allegiance and meal prayer, given by David Poe.
After everyone had finished their meals from the buffet, President Dean Black welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming.
Carolyn Johnson, Vice President, with the help of Jane Hammond, decorated the tables with tablecloths and lit center pieces. Laura Mulhern made treat bags for everyone. Elloise Black thanked Laura, Carolyn and Jane for their help with the party.
Entertainment started with Elloise reading “A Christmas Letter From Jesus”. Bingo cards were passed around to everyone to start playing of bingo. Dean was the caller. There were 16 winners for the bingo game.
Carolyn then drew two winners for the $25 gift cards. The winners were Roger Bergmann and Ron Koltz. Cy Locke won the door prize, which was a barbecue set.
Dean asked if anyone wanted to share a Christmas story with the group. Several members had stories to share about their childhood memories.
Since there was no meeting, the party ended with everyone wishing a Merry Christmas to each other.
The club will not meet again until March and that meeting will be in Litchfield at the China Town Restaurant on March 26.
Guests attending were Jane Hammond, Gary Larimore, Cork and Angie Hagan, Betty Philpot, Kate Ruff, Les Locke and Bud Rakers. Members present were Roger and Becky Bergmann, Dean and Elloise Black, D.R. and Pat Caldwell, Dallas Fairley, Madelon Fisher, Carolyn Johnson, Wm “Bill” Jones, Ron Klotz, LaVerne Laux, Cy Locke, Mike and Laura Mulhern, David and Dinah Poe, Martha Shelton, Junior and Betty Williams.
