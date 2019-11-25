ExxonMobil Annuitants Club met on Nov. 21 at the Maverick Steakhouse in Litchfield for the monthly meeting and luncheon.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Harry Craddick gave the meal blessing. After the group including 24 members and four guests completed their meal, President Dean Black welcomed everyone and called the meeting to order. Secretary and treasurer’s report were given and approved as read.
Birthdays and anniversaries for November were read. Dick Lounsbury and Elloise shared the same birthdays with the group singing to them.
Carolyn Johnson, vice president, was in charge of the gift card drawing and Dinah Poe was the winner. Carolyn had a handout for everyone on Thanksgiving trivia.
Dean discussed the election of officers and it seems that at this time no one is interested in serving as an officer. Dean stated he and Elloise will continue as officers for only 2020 and then someone will have to take over the club. This next year will mark 15 years for both of them. Motion was made and seconded to keep the same officers for the 2020 club year.
Dean opened discussion to the group about getting more members interested in coming to club meetings. Frank Heigert made the motion to go to the Chinatown Restaurant if available in March and Barb Lounsbury seconded the motion. It was approved. Dues were collected.
The next meeting will be the Christmas Party on Dec. 19 at the Ponderosa Steakhouse in Vandalia at noon.
Since there was no other business, the meeting was adjourned.
Guests attending were Jane Hammond, Gary Larimore, Daniel Berry and Jase Whitlock. Members present were Roger and Becky Bergman, Dean and Elloise Black, Robert Brown, Harry and Betty Craddick, Frank and Carolyn Heigert, Carolyn Johnson, Ron Klotz, LaVerne Laux, Bill Link, Dick and Barb Lounsbury, Paul and Nancy Mihalek, David and Dinah Poe, Martha Shelton, Junior and Betty Williams, and Karl and Diane Kozak.
