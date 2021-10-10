Exhibits to showcase local Biblical creations

Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes has received the first exhibit for the Biblical Creations Show that will open on Nov. 5.
All ages, mediums, sizes, etc. are accepted from any church or individual in and around Shelbyville. Copies or originals are accepted but only one of like projects. Details are posted on the exterior glass at 140 East Main in Shelbyville or by requesting an email copy at Keepersoftharts@gmail.com.
Oct. 15 is the deadline to register pieces that are to be delivered on Thursday morning, Nov. 4. The information needed is the artist’s name, whether K-12 or adult, church name and location if applicable, phone, media, size and Bible scripture in which it relates and any other pertinent information. Call or text questions to Keepers of the Arts at 217-827-5690.
