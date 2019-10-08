Oct. 6 through 12 is National 4-H Week. This year's theme, "Inspired to Lead/Called to Serve," captures what it means to be a 4-H member.
The 4-H program that serves Clay, Effingham, Fayette and Jasper counties will have the following upcoming activities.
2019 EFFINGHAM COUNTY 4-H ACHIEVEMENT NIGHT
A special afternoon is being planned for all our 4-H families. The 2018-19 Effingham County 4-H Achievement Night has been set for Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Easy Riders 4-H club will be hosting this year's event. This special event is for Effingham County 4-H members, volunteers and leaders to celebrate their successful 4-H year. 4-H Achievement Night is a celebration of 4-H members’ successes.
Cake and punch will be served in honor of Cindy Mathis and Janet Willenborg's inductions to the 4-H Hall of Fame. Register at https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/default.cfm?RegistrationID=20981&preview=yes
NEWLIN MARTIN SCHOLARSHIP
You must currently be a high school senior or junior or a college freshman enrolled in the Effingham County 4-H program and submit a 500-word essay that includes the following criteria: 4-H accomplishments, community service activities, how you will utilize what you have learned from 4-H, and financial need of the scholarship. The essay must be in the Effingham County Extension Office no later than Oct. 15.
FAYETTE COUNTY 4-H ACHIEVEMENT NIGHT AND SOUP SUPPER
The Fayette County 4-H Achievement Night and Soup Supper will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brownstown Elementary School at 460 W. South St. in Brownstown.
Soup Supper is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Achievement Night begins at 7 p.m.
JASPER COUNTY 4-H AWARD CELEBRATION
The Jasper County 4-H Award Celebration will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at Sunrise Youth Center & Community Building, 1401 Clayton Ave., Newton
The 4-H Federation will also be sponsoring a Chili Cook-off this year during the Awards Celebration. Each club has been asked to bring 1 gallon of chili to be judged for the evening. The 4-H Federation will also be providing sandwiches and drinks.
Every 4-H member is invited to come attend the evening of food and recognition. All Cloverbud, first year and 4-H Ambassador members will be recognized as well.
CLAY COUNTY 4-H ACHIEVEMENT CELEBRATION
The Clay County 4-H Achievement Celebration will be Sunday, Nov. 3, at the First Baptist Church in Louisville, starting at 5 p.m.
TOP 10 AWARD WINNERS AT STATE 4-H DAIRY JUDGING CONTEST
Gage Wendling of Effingham County and Reid Bierman of Jasper County were Top 10 Award Winners at the State 4H Dairy Judging Contest.
