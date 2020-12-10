ESS Clean Inc. has received two industry awards from BSCAI (Building Service Contractors Associate International – BSCAI 2020 CLEAN Awards) the BSCAI Safety Award and BSCAI Image Award for a Mid-Size Company.
The Safety Award is bestowed annually to organizations with the best safety records and the Image Award recognizes companies that have excelled in enhancing the image of their business to the industry and to the general public. With more than 20 years of experience, ESS Clean Inc., provides a wide range of contract cleaning and facility services, specializing in turn-key solutions for commercial buildings, office buildings, medical facilities, banks and schools. ESS provides services in Effingham.
“2020 has been an incredibly difficult year. In spite of a challenging year, ESS Clean has thrived. The thankless work that we do, cleaning toilets, vacuuming carpet and disinfecting surfaces has been noticed in the year of COVID-19. Once again, in 2020, the ESS Clean team has shown great resilience and professionalism in the way that they acquired protective equipment, developed new disinfection methods, trained their staff, and kept their customers safe. Along the way, BSCAI has been an incredible partner, helping janitorial companies across the nation to collaborate, share information and even share supplies. We are proud and honored to accept the BSCAI award for Image and Safety, recognizing our efforts to remain the most professional and proactive janitorial service provider in Illinois and Indiana,” said CEO Paul Taylor.
