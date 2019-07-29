Erin Tonn graduates Correctional Officer Academy

Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon announced the recent graduation and certification of correctional officer Erin C. Tonn from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in Decatur.
He graduated from the Correctional Officer Academy on June 21 after five weeks of training. Tonn had the distinction of graduating at the top of his academy class, which was comprised of 24 cadets from various agencies across the state.
Tonn has been employed at the sheriff's office part time since March 2017. He was promoted to full-time correctional officer Jan. 20. He resides in rural Mason.
