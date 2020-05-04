Housing Action Illinois has regranted $340,000 to partner organizations throughout the state working to meet the immediate COVID-19-related needs of people who are homeless or who may become homeless.
People experiencing homelessness are at extreme risk for COVID-19, living in crowded conditions or other unsheltered congregate settings where they are unable to isolate, quarantine or recover. During this crisis, homeless service providers have had to balance providing much-needed shelter and services to even more people in need while also ensuring that public health guidelines are being met, which requires more resources to do.
“Homeless service providers throughout Illinois have been critically active during the COVID-19 crisis, introducing social distancing measures in shelters, working to move people off the streets and into hotels or motels, and screening individuals with symptoms," stated Sharon Legenza, Housing Action Illinois’ Executive Director. “With these relief funds, housing agencies across the state will be able to help more Illinoisans obtain or stay in stable homes — which protects the health and safety of our entire state.”
The majority of the funds that Housing Action Illinois will regrant come from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, which was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of the Governor. Additional funds come from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, which received one-time funding from foundations that it swiftly regranted to help housing organizations fill the perilous gap in time before federal funding from the CARES Act begins to flow.
Housing Action Illinois is regranting funds to 30 organizations throughout Illinois, with a focus on Central, Southern, and Western Illinois, including Embarras River Basin Agency (ERBA), based in Greenup, which serves Effingham. Awards range from $10,000 to $15,000.
