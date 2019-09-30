“Tie Dye & Bellbottoms – A Groovy Halloween” will be the theme for the 2019 Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 27.
The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. Lineup for the parade will be at noon along Maple Street between Temple and Evergreen avenues.
Groups, organizations, businesses and individuals interested in participating in the parade are asked to complete the entry form and return it to: Halloween Parade, c/o Nathan Earnest, 501 E Evergreen, Effingham, IL 62401. Forms are available at West & Company at 501 E Evergreen and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce office at 903 N Keller Drive. Parade entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 18. For more information, contact Nathan Earnest at 217-347-5181 or Becky Brown, 217-342-4147.
The parade is sponsored by the Effingham Sunrise Rotary.
The Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club is a local service organization which was chartered in 1994. Rotarians meet weekly on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. To find more information about the club, contact Katie Koester, club president, at 217-821-9292.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.