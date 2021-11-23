The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau's eighth annual holiday light competition, "Holiday Lights & Festive Sights," is back.
All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition, which will feature four categories: The More the Merrier Award (extreme, over-the-top or interactive), The Hallmark House Award (classy, elegant, "Hallmark"), The Children's Choice Award (reference to holiday pop culture and/or kid-friendly characters) and The Spirit of Effingham Business Award (businesses, including exteriors and/or window displays). The bureau will announce one winner from each group.
A fellow citizen can nominate a residence or business or the residence or business owner can nominate themselves. A photo of the home or business needs to be submitted and residences and businesses need to be completely decorated when nominating. Call the Effingham Tourism Office at 217-342-5310 to enter. Entries must be in by noon on Dec. 6.
After all entries are made, official judges will narrow the nominees down to the top three in each category. The public will then vote for their favorites. Entries can be voted for online at the Effingham Convention and Visitor Bureau's Facebook page: Visit Effingham, at www.VisitEffinghamIL.com or in person at Effingham City Hall (201 E Jefferson Ave). Voting will be open Dec. 10 through noon on Dec. 17. Winners will be announced that afternoon.
The first-place winner in each category will receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money. They will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 3, 2022. Every person who participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice. For more information on the Holiday Lights Competition, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.
