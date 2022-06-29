Effingham County Pork Producers will sponsor a “Little Miss Pigtail” Contest for the girls of Effingham County, ages 4-7.
Entries are limited to the first 25 girls. All entrants must reside in Effingham County.
Judging will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. in the Schuetzenfest Building on the Effingham County Fairgrounds. At 5 p.m., each participant will have their pigtails measured. Once all pigtails are measured, all the contestants will meet outside the grandstand track entrance for lineup at 5:50 p.m.
Entries must be received by Friday, July 15. Winners will be announced at approximately 6 p.m. on the grandstand stage, weather permitting.
Each girl will receive a T-shirt that she will wear on stage and a goody bag.
Entry forms can be found in the Effingham County Fair Book or on the fair website. Go to Facebook page "Little Miss Pigtail Contest" for more information and to ask questions.
