Effingham County girls who are age 5 by Aug. 2 are invited to enter the Effingham County Fair Little Miss Pageant. No one over or under the age of 5 will be permitted to participate.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, as part of the Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant. Each Little Miss will receive a crown, trophy and sash.
To be entered into the pageant send child’s name, parent’s name, address, home phone, cell phone, work phone, child’s birthday and their age to Little Miss Pageant, 6076 E. 1300th Ave., Altamont, IL 62411. Entry deadline is Saturday, June 25. Applications must be postmarked by this date.
The Little Misses are invited to ride in the Effingham County Fair Parade on Sunday, July 31.
