Enterprise Holdings Foundation donates $5K to Caritas Family Solutions

The Enterprise Holding Foundation has donated $5,000 to Caritas Family Solutions for its Counseling Program. The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which through its integrated network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent- A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands.
Counselors at Caritas Family Solutions provide confidential individual counseling services, couples counseling, group counseling and family counseling services across Southern Illinois.
Megan Kirk, Director of Behavioral Health said, “The counseling department is so excited to be able to use this money to enrich the therapy services that we provide to our kids and their families! This gift will truly make a difference for those we work with!”
Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. Services include adoption, pregnancy care, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, multisystemic therapy for at-risk youth, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities, and assisted living and employment assistance for low-income seniors.
Caritas serves more than 4,500 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, East Alton and Effingham. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.