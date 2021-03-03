The CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) still has energy assistance funding available for winter utility assistance.
Any household that has applied as of July 27, 2020, or after would not be eligible to apply again unless they are being disconnected from their utility service. LIHEAP provides one-time grants to help income-eligible households pay for their winter utility expenses.
CEFS began taking LIHEAP applications on July 27 for the current program year 2021. To date in Effingham County, energy benefits totaling $245,311 have been approved for 456 households. The average payment per household was $538. Additionally in Effingham County, 80 households received $44,874 in emergency reconnection assistance. The average reconnection assistance payment was $561.
Items needed at the time of application are the household’s proof of all income for the previous 30 days including the day of application, proof of Social Security numbers for all members of the household and current heating and electric bills.
Thirty-day income eligibility guidelines for LIHEAP for the 2021 program by size of household are as follows:
1 - $2,127
2 - $2,873
3 - $3,620
4 - $4,367
5 - $5,113
For each additional member add $747.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions intake is conducted by phone, internet and very limited in-person contact. The application process can be started with our online LIHEAP pre-application at cefseoc.org/liheap-application.
Phone appointments for LIHEAP can be made by contacting the CEFS Effingham County Outreach office at 1010 W. Jefferson Ave. Effingham, phone 217-347-7514, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Funding for LIHEAP is provided through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO). CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is the local administering agency for Christian, Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Montgomery, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.