Empower Illinois Scholarship
Scholarship granting organization Empower Illinois will begin its application process for 2023-2024 tax credit scholarships on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.
The Empower Illinois application is a two-part process. To reserve their place in line, families will submit a brief reservation form on Jan. 18 with parent/guardian name, contact information and child’s name. They have 30 minutes to complete the form, and then click submit at 7 p.m. when the reservation opens. This submission will time stamp their application for first-come, first-served scholarship awarding. On Friday, Jan. 20, applicants will receive a link to complete part two of the application through their online EmpowerXChange portal. The reservation form can be accessed at empowerillinois.org
Eligible applicants include low-income and working-class families throughout Illinois whose children are interested in attending nonpublic or independent K-12 schools.
Since the Invest in Kids Tax Credit Scholarship Program began in 2018, Empower Illinois has awarded more than 30,000 need-based scholarships totaling more than $220 million.
Visit empowerillinois.org/apply or call 800-616-7606 for additional information on the application process.
