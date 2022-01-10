Scholarship-granting organization Empower Illinois will begin its application process for 2022-2023 tax credit scholarships on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
The Empower Illinois application is a two-part process. To reserve their place in line, families will submit a brief reservation form on Jan. 12 with parent name, contact information and child’s name. They have 30 minutes to complete the form, and then click submit at 7 p.m. when the reservation opens. This will time stamp their application for first-come, first-served scholarship awarding. The reservation form can be accessed at empowerillinois.org.
On Friday, Jan. 14, applicants will receive a link to complete part two of the application through their online EmpowerXChange portal.
Eligible applicants include low- and middle-income families throughout Illinois whose children are interested in attending private or independent K-12 schools.
Each year up to $100 million in scholarship funding is available to families who qualify. Since the Invest in Kids Act Tax Credit Scholarship Program began in 2018, Empower Illinois has awarded more than 22,000 need-based scholarships totaling more than $173 million.
Visit empowerillinois.org/apply for additional information on the application process.
