On Friday, May 7, the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will present its 47th Employee of the Year award at the monthly First Friday Luncheon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Local businesses nominated employees who they felt were deserving of this prestigious award. Nominees demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative to their employer and organization. They provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life at their office, business and/or community.
Susan Hanfland, Senior Consultant & Trainer with SCH Consulting, will be the featured presenter. Hanfland has 35-plus years of experience in education as a teacher and administrator. She currently works as a consultant sharing tools that facilitate innovative thinking and collaborative relationships. Hanfland is a certified facilitator for "True Colors" training over 5,000 people. "True Colors" is a tool for understanding different personalities and perspectives, enabling people to improve their communication and collaboration skills.
Help celebrate the nominees by attending the luncheon and showing your support of the Effingham County workforce. The community is welcome to attend and can register by visiting the Events Page on the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce website (b.link/mq7v35). All attendees will have a chance at winning a door prize from local chamber member businesses.
