Emma Sayers, Illinois Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Vice President Eastern Area (FBLA), attended the organization's Illinois Coordinating Council for Career and Technical Student Organization (ICCCTSO) Summer Conference and FBLA Summer Leadership Workshop in Springfield July 25-30.
The conference provided an opportunity for the Illinois FBLA State officer team to complete training, tour the capitol and develop the program of work for the next year. The Summer Leadership Workshop was attended by local chapters from all over the State of Illinois. Illinois FBLA State officers served as hosts and each participated in leading a mock chapter, instructing mock chapter members on how to develop a campaign and run for state office during SLW.
Sayers is a member of the Stewardson-Strasburg FBLA chapter.
