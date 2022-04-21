Emma Lagerhausen receives Young Leader Scholarship

The Mid America CropLife Association (MACA) Board of Directors selected 12 college students to participate in the MACA Young Leader Scholarship Program (YLSP).
This is the 10th year for the program, which is designed to expose future agriculturalists to the crop protection industry and potential career opportunities. Recipients receive financial compensation, additional training for finding a job plus the opportunity to network with MACA members. MACA members benefit by developing a talent pool of future industry leaders and through the heightened awareness of MACA within the participating universities.
The recipients’ educational focus is agriculture, and all are enrolled at one of the land-grant universities in the MACA region. They have secured a summer internship (2022) related to agriculture, preferably within the crop protection industry. Additionally, the selected recipients will attend the MACA Annual Meeting Sept. 6-8 and speak about their internship experience and participate in the meeting with MACA members.
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale recipient is Emma Lagerhausen from Shumway. She is majoring in Crop, Soil and Environmental Management – Crop Production Science. She hopes to graduate in May 2023. Emma’s internship will be with Corteva Agriscience.
After completing their summer internships, the scholarship recipients receive a $2,000 scholarship to assist with their tuition expenses.
