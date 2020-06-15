The 2020-2021 Illinois FFA State Officer Team was elected June 11.
After a virtual delegate session, the following individuals were elected to major state office: President Lexi Mueller of Columbia (Monroe County), Valmeyer FFA Chapter; Vice President Molly Schempp of Atlanta (Logan County), Olympia FFA Chapter; Reporter, Margaret Vaessen of Sublette (Lee County), Amboy FFA Chapter; Secretary, Jordi Oliver of Buncombe (Johnston County), Vienna FFA Chapter; Treasurer, Emma Kuhns of Mason (Effingham County), Altamont FFA Chapter.
Members will be recognized with State and American FFA Degrees July 13-17. Additional statewide awards will be presented and the 2019-2020 Illinois FFA State Officer Team retiring addresses will be given July 20-23.
