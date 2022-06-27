Emily Zhao awarded U of I Dorothy Stier Memorial Scholarship

Emily Zhao, a 2022 graduate of Effingham High School, is the recipient of the $500 University of Illinois Dorothy Stier Memorial Scholarship. Emily is the daughter of Wen and Nancy Zhao of Effingham.
Emily will major in Business and minor in Mathematics at the University of Illinois.
This scholarship is open to any female graduate of Effingham High School or St. Anthony High School who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Members of the local PEO Sisterhood Chapter NF serve on the selection committee for the scholarship that honors Stier as a past member of the club.
The University of Illinois Dorothy Stier Memorial Scholarship is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. For more information, contact the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation at 217-342-5409
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.