Emily Konkel awarded Jack Graham Scholarship

Emily Konkel has been named the recipient of the 2023 Jack Graham Scholarship, which is part of the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County fund.
Emily is a 2023 graduate of Teutopolis High School and plans to attend Eastern Illinois University to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
The Jack Graham Scholarship was created in 2021 in honor of the late Jack Graham, a local entrepreneur. One $1,000 scholarship is awarded in Graham’s name to those going into health care, child care or a vocational trade. Since its inception in 1996, the Chamber Foundation Scholarship program has awarded $245,000 to 207 recipients.
The scholarship program is for chamber members, their employees and family or any resident of Effingham County. Preference is given to those attending Illinois colleges.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 200 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
