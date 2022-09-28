United Way of Effingham County has announced Emily Hille as the new Chief Professional Officer. Hille will take office Oct. 3.
Hille comes from a background in marketing and communications. After graduating from Teutopolis High School, she studied Public Relations at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Hille and her family currently reside in Dieterich.
Linda Hemmen served for 18 years as United Way of Effingham County’s Chief Professional Officer. She stepped down Sept. 1 to head back to school to be an esthetician and nail tech. She assisted the United Way Board in the search for her successor and transition of a new Chief Professional Officer.
“I am excited to take on this role with such an amazing organization," said Hille. "It’s a true blessing to have a career that involves something as rewarding as helping those right here in your own community. While it will be no easy task to follow in Linda’s footsteps, I’m eager to get started.”
Board President Debbie Womack said, “The United Way of Effingham County Board looks forward to the community meeting and welcoming Emily. We are confident that Emily will do an outstanding job as she shares her passion for community through her new role as Chief Professional Officer.”
The 2022 Campaign for the United Way of Effingham County has just begun. The annual Witches Ball will be back in person this year for the first time since 2019. The event will be on Oct. 21 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. Contact the United Way of Effingham County office at 217-342-3824 by Oct. 11 to purchase your tickets.
For more than 60 years, United Way of Effingham County has brought people and resources together to meet the ever-changing needs of Effingham County residents. Today, local challenges are identified and met through partnerships with 19 health and human service agencies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.