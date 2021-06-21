The first leaders to complete the Emerging Leader Institute recently received certificates to recognize their achievement.
They are Jessica Harris, Jansen’s Heating & Air; Chuck Siler, Tick Tock Energy; Trent Jansen, Jansen’s Heating & Air; and Henry Siemer, Siemer Milling Co.
These rising stars were honored during the final session of the 22-month leadership development program. The Emerging Leader Institute includes educational sessions; peer-to-peer exercises and discussions; and personal individualized coaching for practical real-time application in live work settings.
Topics for high potential leaders include Creating Vision and Decision Making, Goal Setting and Execution, Coaching and Mentoring, Accountability and Delegation, Leading Change, Courage and Passion, Building Community, Culture Development and Integration, Business Strategy, Continuous Improvement, Leadership Transitions, Customer Attraction, and Satisfaction and Loyalty. Sessions were led and facilitated by Leadership Coach Dan Woods and several of the best subject matter experts.
“The personal and professional growth of skills, decision-making and confidence has been exciting to be a part of. I’m very proud of each of them," Woods said. “Keep an eye on these leaders and what they will achieve for years to come. Congratulations."
Just as business needed to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emerging Leader Institute adjusted to some virtual settings and the real-time situations being faced by participants and their companies, according to Woods. Most sessions continued in person and keeping everyone healthy.
The Next Emerging Leader Institute will begin this September. Interested leaders can contact Dan Woods, Woods Advisors LLC at danwoodsfache@gmail.com.
