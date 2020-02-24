The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with Effingham Elk’s and Becker’s Wash and Dry on Thursday, March 5, for Suds & Stories – a chance for families to do laundry while enjoying a special story time.
Families can call the library at 217-342-2464 or register online at effinghamlibrary.org for a 6 or 7:30 p.m. laundry time. 10 families will be admitted for each laundry time. Those families will receive $10 to use for laundry and laundry detergent.
Suds & Stories is funded by the Elk National Foundation Community Investment Program through its Spotlight Grant. Effingham Elk’s used this opportunity to shine a light on an important issue facing nearly every American community — literacy.
Attending this event will give families a chance to do their laundry and every child who attends Suds & Stories will take a book home to enjoy.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend this free event.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager at 217-342-2464 or catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
