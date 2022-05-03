Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announced that Elizabeth Wilson has been promoted to Branch Manager of the new Effingham branch set to open in June.
The branch will be the second Effingham branch and is located at 1302 Thelma Keller Avenue in Effingham. Wilson will oversee the operations of the Effingham North branch, as well as continuing to serve as a Loan Officer. She has been with LLCU for 15 years and has served in several various capacities, including Loan Officer, Member Service Representative and Teller.
“We are incredibly excited to open our second branch in Effingham, and with that opening it is vital that we have the right person in place to lead as Branch Manager,” said Robert Ares, LLCU President & CEO. “Liz is that person. She has a strong work ethic, great community relationships, and she is a strong leader and respected among her peers. I have no doubt that she will be successful in making our newest branch grow and flourish.”
Wilson is a native of Effingham and graduated from Effingham High School. Wilson is a Certified Financial Counselor and has been the recipient of numerous awards during her tenure at LLCU, including Teller of the Year, and Member Service Representative of the Year.
