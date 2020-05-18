Elizabeth Weidner selected as State FFA Proficiency Winner

Elizabeth Weidner, a member of the Teutopolis FFA Chapter, was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in the Service Learning Proficiency Area.
Illinois FFA recognizes students in 50 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.
SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Elizabeth was selected as the state winner by a committee of agriculture teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then
conducted virtual interviews from their homes and offices throughout the state.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Weidner of Dieterich. Alex Elliott is the agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Teutopolis High School.
Receiving this honor now makes Elizabeth eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July. Elizabeth was previously chosen as the chapter, section and district awardee is this area.
Elizabeth will receive plaques for her accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses,
corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.
