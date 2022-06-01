Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the 2022 Elizabeth Ann Weidner Memorial Scholarship.
Ada Tappendorf is a 2022 graduate of Altamont Community High School. She has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship and plans to attend Lake Land College and study agriculture. Reese Smith is a 2022 graduate of Richland County High School. She has been awarded a $500 scholarship and will be attending the University of Health and Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis to pursue a health profession.
Applicants of the Elizabeth Ann Weidner Memorial Scholarship must be high school seniors pursuing a Secondary Education preferably in the areas of health, agriculture or the arts but not limited to those areas. Special consideration is given to families affected by cancer. The recipient of this scholarship must exhibit high qualities of character to be worthy of the award.
Elizabeth first and foremost was a faithful servant of God, she valued her family and friends, she worked tirelessly as a childhood cancer advocate at the local, state and national level despite her own battles with the disease from the age of 12 until her death at 17. Service to others was a core principle for Elizabeth in her daily life pursuits. Given the chance she intended to become a pediatric oncology nurse.
The Elizabeth Ann Weidner Memorial Scholarship is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
