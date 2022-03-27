Eli Arenas was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Diversified Horticulture.
Arenas is a member of the South Central FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 47 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Eli Arenas was selected as the state winner by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Eisenhower High School, Decatur, on March 26. Arenas is the son of Stacey Atenas and Andy Arenas.
Receiving this honor now makes Eli Arenas eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July. Arenas was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee is this area.
Arenas has been involved in several other agriculture education and FFA activities.
Arenas will receive a plaque.
