Elaina Kessler named FFA Section 23 Vice President

Elaina Kessler was elected FFA Section 23 Vice President for the 2021-22 school year.
Elaina, a junior at Clay City, is the daughter of Stacy and Kelby Kessler of Clay City.
In addition to FFA, she is involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volleyball. She serves as class president and is active in 4-H and the Illinois Club Lamb Association.
After high school, Elaina plans to attend Olney Central College, transfer to a university, and major in finance or agriculture.
