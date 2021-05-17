Effingham Junior High School will be performing the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
Through cooperation from the Unit 40 Board of Education and the Effingham Performance Center, this year’s musical will be performed on the big stage at the Effingham Performance Center. Dates for the show are May 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and May 29 and 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office, on the EPC website, Ticketmaster or nights of the performances.
One of the most enduring shows of all time, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son. Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colors, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs.
The show is under direction of Donna Walls with Assistant Jill Jones, choreographer Ilenia Hails, vocal director Michael Lambton, set construction Jay Macklin and stage manager Jarret Erickson. The cast includes Morgan Springer, Ella Macklin, Morgan Cekander, Sarah Hirtzel, Ella Tuman, Issie Jones, Elizabeth Hirtzel, Makenna Mayhood, McKenzie Love, Gabby Qua, Ashlyn Davis, Addysen Stortzum, Evie Macklin, Layni Frey, Lauren Etheridge, Addelyn Kirgan, Sam Spicer, Carson Etheridge, Jonathan Hirtzel, Blake Hagler, Max Allen, Lincoln Ervin, Kendrick Nantes, Jonathan Freeman, Gabe Raddatz, Michael Love, Greysen Riley, Haden Herman, Jesse Davies, Sam McGee and Jackson Somodi. Crew includes James Jenkins, Abigail Heischmidt, Rachel Metcalf, Allison Shaffer, Sydney Cunnigham, Payton Field, Jillian Toops, Emma Knaus, Asha Walls, Lainey Walls, Lydia Young, Keira Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.