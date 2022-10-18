EJHS presents musical 'Spamalot'

Join Effingham Junior High in Camelot in the zany musical "Spamalot," lovingly ripped off from the classic comedy film, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."
The story centers around King Arthur and his search for the Holy Grail. After a rather silly bit of miscommunication leads briefly to Finland, the king and his ever-faithful squire, Patsy, begin to search for knights to accompany him on his quest. He finds his first in the unlikely guise of Dennis, a hideous local mud farmer. After convincing the locals that he is the king by conjuring the Lady of the Lake to prove it, Dennis is transformed into Sir Galahad. The rest of the knights are found far and wide and The Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, send the stalwart band on their way. They meet up with an unforgettable slew of outrageously kooky characters and musical hilarity ensues as Arthur and the knights make their journey.
Performances are Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the EJHS Auditorium. Tickets are available for $8 each outside the junior high office before school, over the lunch hour, after school and at the door on performance nights. All seats are reserved.
Cast includes Jonathan Hirtzel, Josie Waymoth, Soren Bloemker, Rowyn Frey, Charlie Hartman, Sam Waymoth, Caleb Burry, Lydia Young, Leia Klein, Kiersten Baker, vie Macklin, Lauren Etheridge, Hannah Fouts, Allie Wending, Noah Jones, Rachel Coffin, Gabe Raddatz, Hannah Wagner, Emma Hirtzel, Carson Jones, Vinny Stoddard, Keaton Kellams, Christian Partlow, Braden Fancher, Jackson Somodi, Maddox Hurley, Ian McDaniel, Hayden Behnerkempe, Emma Knaus, Issie Schwerman and Isley Schwerman.
The show is directed by Donna Walls. Assistants are Jill Jones and Mallory Burry. Choreographer is llenia Hails. Vocal director is Antonio Munoz. Jay Macklin is in charge of set construction. Ticket sales coordinator is Jill Hagler, and stage manager is Jared Erickson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.