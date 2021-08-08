Effingham Junior High School will be hosting a 6th grade/new student orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19. Due to COVID restrictions, groups are being separated by the first letter of their last name. Students are strongly encouraged to attend and may bring ONE adult with them.
There will also be an opportunity to tour the building on Monday, Aug. 23 from 4 p.m.0 – 6 p.m.
The goal of orientation is to acclimate students to a new building and ease any anxiety about the start of the school year.
If you have questions or need further guidance, please call the school at (217) 540-1300
Groups: (Last name of student starts with)
Wednesday, Aug. 18
A-F
4 – 5:30
G-L
5 – 6:30
Thursday August 19
M-S
4 – 5:30
T-Z and Make-Up (if anyone missed)
5 – 6:30
Monday, Aug. 23
Student Walk Through
4 - 6
** Face masks will be required by anyone entering the building**
