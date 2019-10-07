EJ Water Cooperative has been chosen as the 2019 U.S. Water Alliance Prize winner in the Nonprofit category.
EJ Water won for its innovative cross-utility partnership with Wabash Communications by creating the joint-venture Illinois Fiber Connect. Now EJ is able to serve local communities by delivering award-winning water and high-speed fiber internet for rural residents in Illinois.
The US Water Alliance Prize is a prestigious award for outstanding work toward changing how water is viewed, valued and managed. Awards were given in six categories to outstanding individuals and organizations that inspire to create a more sustainable water future for all.
The US Water Prizes were distributed in September in Austin, Texas, as part of the US Water Alliance’s One Water Summit, the premier national conference focused on sustainable water management, bringing together close to 1,000 leaders from across the country.
“EJ Water Cooperative’s innovation and commitment to servicing rural communities is the sort of outstanding work that the US Water Prize recognizes and we are proud to award them the prize in the nonprofit category.” said Radhika Fox, CEO, US Water Alliance.
Earlier this year, EJ Water was also recognized for its cross-utility partnership innovation globally as a finalist for the 2019 Global Water Awards in London, UK, for Digital Company of the Year.
