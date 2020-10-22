Eastern Illinois University’s Alumni Association has announced the recipients of the university’s 2020 Alumni Awards.
Typically, EIU’s Alumni Awards recipients are officially acknowledged during Homecoming Week at EIU’s annual Alumni Awards dinner and reception. However, the statewide COVID restrictions and university health and safety guidelines being enforced this fall led to the cancellation of this year’s celebration event.
“While we regret our inability to celebrate our 2020 Alumni Award recipients and these outstanding EIU alumni in person, we’re absolutely elated to announce this year’s winners to our EIU communities,” said Steve Rich, assistant vice president for Advancement at EIU. “These alumni represent the quality education, lifelong relationships and personal success of every EIU graduate, and are notable for their own individual personal and professional achievements.”
Several EIU alumni were named as award recipients for their significant personal and professional contributions. Those receiving a 2020 EIU Alumni Award include:
Eric Combs, Distinguished Educator
Eric Combs ’05, ’18, a middle school band teacher at Richland County Middle School in Olney, was named the 2020 Illinois Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education.
Combs, who believes every student should have the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument, started a program that loans instruments to students at no cost to them. He has also developed a new system of differentiated and individualized music instruction in which every student in the band program can progress at his or her own pace.
The founder of banddirectorsshare.com, a free website that allows band directors to share materials, videos and short presentations in their area of expertise, he also maintains several Facebooks groups with thousands of followers for his fellow music educators.
Combs also assisted in helping the Illinois State Board of Education draft guidelines for all school districts as they returned to onsite instruction after COVID-19 closures.
Combs and his family live in Clay City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.