Eastern Illinois University recently announced its 2020 Distinguished Senior Award recipients.
Distinguished seniors at EIU are students who have enriched the university community with their active involvement in all facets of campus life. The Distinguished Senior Awards recognize those who have demonstrated outstanding character and leadership through academic achievement, campus and community involvement, and/or extracurricular honors or awards. Recipients must be planning to graduate in the 2020 calendar year and have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
This year, EIU recognized 25 recipients of the award, presented by the EIU Alumni Association. Those Distinguished Seniors included:
Brooke Bayles, BS Special Education, Flora
Victoria Wilson, BS Kinesiology and Sports Studies, Teacher Education, Toledo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.