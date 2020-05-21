The top 5% academically in the senior, junior, and sophomore classes at Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School are recognized as members of the Society for Academic Achievement.
Typically, the honor is bestowed at a recognition banquet hosted by the Effingham Sunrise and Noon Rotary Clubs. Unfortunately, this year’s banquet was not able to be held.
Along with their congratulatory document, students received letters and certificates bearing the SAA seal. The SAA is dedicated to motivate each talented youth to achieve excellence and to secure a college education.
Each name is followed by the name of parents.
Effingham High School
Seniors
Jaelyn Boone, Jeremy and Erica Boone
Kennedy Collier, John and Carrie Collier
Clayton Cramsey, Lee and Kathy Cramsey
Camryn Crowell, Dr. Jeffrey and Lisa Crowell
Benjamin Donsbach, Wayne and Carol Donsbach
Kaitlyn Holste, Daniel and Rebecca Holste
Samuel Thompson, Wally and Lisa Thompson
Adia Jennings, Dr. Ryan and Sara Jennings
Olivia Martin, Todd and Sonja Martin
Tate Niebrugge, Jason and Kim Niebrugge
Zeel Patel, Hitesh and Alka Patel
Andrew Qiu, Benny Qiu and Min Lan Jiang
Rachel Sloss, Chris and Angie Sloss
Andrew Womack, Michael and Debbie Womack
Juniors
Andrew Blacker, Matthew and Vicki Blacker
Ava Boehm, Brannon and Jill Boehm
Callista Denoyer, Christopher and Angela Denoyer
Jackeline Garcia, Jesus and Leticia Garcia
Gabriel Kihne, Jason and Renee Kihne
Holden Lewis, Geoff and Shanna Lewis
Jakob Logan, Brad and Susan Logan
Savannah Morrissey, Robert and Michelle Morrissey
Frank Rosen, Hugh Rosen and Margaret Vybiral
Dane Seiler, David and Susan Seiler
Anna Sigg, Todd and Lisa Sigg
Erika White, Ron and Sue White
Max Woelfer, Matt and Donna Woelfer
Parker Wolfe, David and Angie Wolfe
Chase Woomer, Jason and Abra Woomer
Sophomores
Sawyer Althoff, Jeff and Lacy Althoff
Mattie Angel, Chip and Trista Angel
Megan Ballman, Mark and Terri Ballman
Brueklyn Belcher, Jade Belcher and Chris Belcher
Tori Budde, Joe and Carol Budde
Chloe Bushue, Deena and Tim Holman and Jeff Bushue
Serena Buzzard, Rusty and Angie Buzzard
Anna Carrell, Jennifer Wormhoudt and Aaron Carrell
Cailee Chapman, Christ and Veronica Chapman
Alexis Chrappa, Jennifer and Jason Fallert and Tim Chrappa
Jackson Doedtman, David and Ann Doedtman
Daelyn Dunston, Weldon and Dawn Dunston
Stormy Durkin, Craig and Debbie Mosher
Trevin Dust, Tim and Rosa Dust
Gabe Eaton, Dean and Michelle Eaton
Tyler Feldhake, Kenneth and Renee Feldhake
Dalton Fox, Jason and Jennifer Fox
Maxwell Hardiek, Troy and Laura Hardiek
Damon Kalber, Jody and Sherry Kalber
Katelyn Larsen, Jason and Robyn Larsen
Austen Lorton, Lana Adams and Chad Lorton
Joseph Matteson, Jason and Brandi Matteson
Gwendolyn Mihlbachler, Cody and Kim Mihlbachler
Veronika Mumma, Jeffrey and Heather Mumma
Jonathon Perry, Greg and Lee Ann Perry
Krista Phillips, Glen and Jeni Phillips
Mahum Rauf, Abdul and Rahat Rauf
Ethan Ritz, Bryan and Angela Ritz
Teagan Rubin, Samuel and Caroline Rubin
Ariel Rubin, Matthew and Joy Rubin
Meredith Schaefer, Todd and Michelle Schaefer
Ryker Schneider, Ryan and Sara Schneider
Jarrett Swan, Kevin and Amanda Swan
Jeridyn Thomas, Melanie Thomas and Robert Thomas
Britney Walls, Chad and Shea Walls
Eden Wendling, Justin and Britt Wendling
Emily Zhao, WenQing Zhao and Fenghua Lin
St. Anthony High School
Seniors
Rachael Kemme, Tony and Valerie Kemme
Emilee Mossman, Darrin and Rachel Mossman
Katherine Slaughter, Jill and the late Mike Slaughter
Juniors
Isabelle Daiber, Tim and Gena Daiber
Kate Hartke, Kirk and Emily Hartke
Morgan Schuette, Todd and Lisa Schuette
Payton Sehy, Russ and Stacey Sehy
Olivia Spraul, Joseph and Carolyn Spraul
Sophomores
Mason Bloemer, Matt and Christina Bloemer and Julie Ebeling
Alexandra Ciorna, Florin and Cristina Ciorna
Elizabeth Kabbes, Craig and Tessie Kabbes
Henry Kemme, Tony and Valerie Kemme
Maria Poston, Matthew Poston and Ginny Liss
Macy Rietz, Todd and Kristine Rietz
Ada Rozene, Tal and Tina Rozene
Bridget Sudkamp, Joe and Karie Sudkamp
Elaina Wegman, Todd and Carrie Wegman
