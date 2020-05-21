The top 5% academically in the senior, junior, and sophomore classes at Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School are recognized as members of the Society for Academic Achievement.

Typically, the honor is bestowed at a recognition banquet hosted by the Effingham Sunrise and Noon Rotary Clubs. Unfortunately, this year’s banquet was not able to be held.

Along with their congratulatory document, students received letters and certificates bearing the SAA seal. The SAA is dedicated to motivate each talented youth to achieve excellence and to secure a college education.

Each name is followed by the name of parents.

Effingham High School

Seniors

Jaelyn Boone, Jeremy and Erica Boone

Kennedy Collier, John and Carrie Collier

Clayton Cramsey, Lee and Kathy Cramsey

Camryn Crowell, Dr. Jeffrey and Lisa Crowell

Benjamin Donsbach, Wayne and Carol Donsbach

Kaitlyn Holste, Daniel and Rebecca Holste

Samuel Thompson, Wally and Lisa Thompson

Adia Jennings, Dr. Ryan and Sara Jennings

Olivia Martin, Todd and Sonja Martin

Tate Niebrugge, Jason and Kim Niebrugge

Zeel Patel, Hitesh and Alka Patel

Andrew Qiu, Benny Qiu and Min Lan Jiang

Rachel Sloss, Chris and Angie Sloss

Andrew Womack, Michael and Debbie Womack

Juniors

Andrew Blacker, Matthew and Vicki Blacker

Ava Boehm, Brannon and Jill Boehm

Callista Denoyer, Christopher and Angela Denoyer

Jackeline Garcia, Jesus and Leticia Garcia

Gabriel Kihne, Jason and Renee Kihne

Holden Lewis, Geoff and Shanna Lewis

Jakob Logan, Brad and Susan Logan

Savannah Morrissey, Robert and Michelle Morrissey

Frank Rosen, Hugh Rosen and Margaret Vybiral

Dane Seiler, David and Susan Seiler

Anna Sigg, Todd and Lisa Sigg

Erika White, Ron and Sue White

Max Woelfer, Matt and Donna Woelfer

Parker Wolfe, David and Angie Wolfe

Chase Woomer, Jason and Abra Woomer

Sophomores

Sawyer Althoff, Jeff and Lacy Althoff

Mattie Angel, Chip and Trista Angel

Megan Ballman, Mark and Terri Ballman

Brueklyn Belcher, Jade Belcher and Chris Belcher

Tori Budde, Joe and Carol Budde

Chloe Bushue, Deena and Tim Holman and Jeff Bushue

Serena Buzzard, Rusty and Angie Buzzard

Anna Carrell, Jennifer Wormhoudt and Aaron Carrell

Cailee Chapman, Christ and Veronica Chapman

Alexis Chrappa, Jennifer and Jason Fallert and Tim Chrappa

Jackson Doedtman, David and Ann Doedtman

Daelyn Dunston, Weldon and Dawn Dunston

Stormy Durkin, Craig and Debbie Mosher

Trevin Dust, Tim and Rosa Dust

Gabe Eaton, Dean and Michelle Eaton

Tyler Feldhake, Kenneth and Renee Feldhake

Dalton Fox, Jason and Jennifer Fox

Maxwell Hardiek, Troy and Laura Hardiek

Damon Kalber, Jody and Sherry Kalber

Katelyn Larsen, Jason and Robyn Larsen

Austen Lorton, Lana Adams and Chad Lorton

Joseph Matteson, Jason and Brandi Matteson

Gwendolyn Mihlbachler, Cody and Kim Mihlbachler

Veronika Mumma, Jeffrey and Heather Mumma

Jonathon Perry, Greg and Lee Ann Perry

Krista Phillips, Glen and Jeni Phillips

Mahum Rauf, Abdul and Rahat Rauf

Ethan Ritz, Bryan and Angela Ritz

Teagan Rubin, Samuel and Caroline Rubin

Ariel Rubin, Matthew and Joy Rubin

Meredith Schaefer, Todd and Michelle Schaefer

Ryker Schneider, Ryan and Sara Schneider

Jarrett Swan, Kevin and Amanda Swan

Jeridyn Thomas, Melanie Thomas and Robert Thomas

Britney Walls, Chad and Shea Walls

Eden Wendling, Justin and Britt Wendling

Emily Zhao, WenQing Zhao and Fenghua Lin

St. Anthony High School

Seniors

Rachael Kemme, Tony and Valerie Kemme

Emilee Mossman, Darrin and Rachel Mossman

Katherine Slaughter, Jill and the late Mike Slaughter

Juniors

Isabelle Daiber, Tim and Gena Daiber

Kate Hartke, Kirk and Emily Hartke

Morgan Schuette, Todd and Lisa Schuette

Payton Sehy, Russ and Stacey Sehy

Olivia Spraul, Joseph and Carolyn Spraul

Sophomores

Mason Bloemer, Matt and Christina Bloemer and Julie Ebeling

Alexandra Ciorna, Florin and Cristina Ciorna

Elizabeth Kabbes, Craig and Tessie Kabbes

Henry Kemme, Tony and Valerie Kemme

Maria Poston, Matthew Poston and Ginny Liss

Macy Rietz, Todd and Kristine Rietz

Ada Rozene, Tal and Tina Rozene

Bridget Sudkamp, Joe and Karie Sudkamp

Elaina Wegman, Todd and Carrie Wegman