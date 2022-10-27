Effingham High School’s annual induction ceremony for the National Honor Society was held Oct. 16 in the high school cafetorium.
Twenty-two students were inducted as new members and were selected by the Chapter’s Faculty Council for meeting high standards of scholarship, leadership, character and service. To be eligible for membership, students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.6/4.0, display leadership abilities, volunteer time in the school and community, and possess character traits of good citizens.
