Effingham High School Class of 1964 are seeking the following classmates for a reunion Oct. 4 at Tuscan Hills Winery and Oct 5 at Village Wine and Gifts in Effingham.
Stephen Whitney, Charles Whitney, Monty Maple, Larry Bailey, Wilma Loy, Dennis McManigell, Gerald Pagel, Clinton Pennington, Judy Michael, Sandy Shadwell, Joyce Niccum, Kurt Whinery, Larry Hirtman, Bev (Owens) Day, Steve Jennings, Hazel Burnett, Jim Golden, Larry Stein, Delores Coats Harrelson, Sandra Hatfill Corbin, Jeannie White Evans, Linda Edwards, Carl Landrith, Diane Hoover
Anyone with information should call 217-840-7465.
