Effingham Unit 40 School District has been working with the Effingham County Health Department concerning hosting an Effingham High School prom.
Unfortunately at this time, it has been determined that a prom cannot be held that follows the current social distancing guidelines set in place by IDPH and ISBE. Therefore, Effingham Unit 40 regrettably announces that it will be canceling the EHS prom scheduled for May of 2021.
