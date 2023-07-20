Effingham's Tom Wegman receives Rose-Hulman Honor Alumni Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Tom Wegman of Effingham received the Honor Alumni Award from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for exceptional alumni achievement as owner of Teutopolis’ Stevens Industries and service to the Teutopolis and Effingham communities.
Wegman, a 1967 mechanical engineering graduate, spent most of his professional career with Stevens Industries, joining the small cabinet millwork company in 1970 after contributing to NASA’s Skylab space station as an engineer with McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in St. Louis. In 1972, he became an owning partner and eventually purchased co-owner Chuck Stevens’ company shares and established a 100% employee stock ownership plan in 1998.
Today, Stevens is a commercial, educational, medical casework, day care furnishings and laminated TFL decorative panel company with three major facilities providing the latest in technology and equipment.
Wegman retired in 2009 after over 40 years but remains chairman of Stevens Industries and is asked to work on special projects.
Over the years, Wegman has remained an active member within various organizations. He is the founding member of community projects such as CEO, an entrepreneurial program for local high school students, and the restoration of the old Effingham County courthouse. He and his wife, Connie, have been married for 55 years and have four children and 13 grandchildren.
