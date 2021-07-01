At the June meeting of the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today, the district, state and club-sponsored recipients were present to update the members of each recipient’s educational plans.
Darlene Coffin, the club’s adult scholarship winner, is in her sixth year at Jasper Elementary School. She is attending Eastern Illinois University, working on her master’s degree with teacher certification.
Claire Sudkamp, the GFWC Illinois 23rd District scholarship winner, is a graduate of St. Anthony High School, with plans to attend Quincy College, majoring in biology, then on to Physician Assistant schooling.
Jacqueline Witteborg, a graduate of Beecher City High School, is the GFWC Illinois state scholarship recipient of the Illinois Cottage Park Ridge vocational scholarship. Witteborg will be attending Kaskaskia Community College, seeking an associate degree in Radiologic Technology.
In other business, the group was informed of the many awards it received on the district and state level for projects and programs the club reported in 2020. After taking July off, the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today will reconvene on Aug. 5 to resume its program of volunteer projects for the remainder of this year.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization, which is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
