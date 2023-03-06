The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today observed February as National Heart Health Awareness Month and March as National Women in History month with speakers at the club's meetings.
Kate Weber, an RN with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital/Prairie Heart, spoke on women's heart health and outlined risk factors, some of which cannot be controlled such as gender, age and family history but also those that can be controlled such as weight, smoking, sodium intake and cholesterol. Weber educated the group on atrial fibrillation, a sometimes "hidden" heart condition and advised members to monitor and "know" their own hearts.
LoElla Baker, with the Effingham County & National Road Museum Association, gave a presentation in observation of Women's History month.
Baker spoke about Ruby Huffman Johnson, a woman who played a big part in the history of Effingham County. Johnson was a songwriter and organist/pianist for silent movies, loved the arts, was active in the World War II effort and was President of the Effingham Woman's Club in the early 1930s. She and her husband founded Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, which is now in that family's sixth generation.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with a wide variety of community projects, including Blessings in a Backpack, Meals on Wheels, Women in the Military, scholarships and more are invited to contact President Becky Brown at 217-821-6780 or Pat Copple at 217-821-8926 for an informational brochure. Those interested are also invited to attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months at noon.
