Effingham Women of Today learn from Master Gardener

At its April meeting, the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today heard from Master Gardener Linda Heynen.
Heynen provided pointers for preparing landscaping and gardens for spring planting and answered many questions from those in attendance. A Master Gardener with the University of Illinois Extension Center in Effingham, Heynen also gave a short explanation of the process in becoming a Master Gardener.
In other business, the group was informed by Scholarship Chair Becky Brown that one of the applicants sponsored by the club received a District 23 scholarship. The recipient will be invited to share her college and future plans at an EWOT meeting in the next couple of months.
Club members were provided blue ribbons to wear in observance of April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month. In addition, members were encouraged to vote in the April 6 election and a specimen ballot was available for information on who was on the county ballot. A brief discussion was held on what information was given on each person’s voter registration card.
Members learned the difference between Earth Day, April 21, and Arbor Day, April 23, and encouraged members to observe National Park Week, April 17-25, to celebrate the National Park Service by exploring parks and discovering stories of history. It was noted that the GFWC Illinois organization sponsors several acres in Shawnee Forest and members discussed planning a trip there to see the site.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
