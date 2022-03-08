Effingham Women of Today learn about tea

At its March meeting, the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today members enjoyed a “cuppa” tea and had a TEA 101 lesson.
Rachael Adams, proprietor of the Whistling Kettle Tea Shoppe, shared interesting facts about the varieties, processing, and do's and don’ts of preparing tea. Members enjoyed the “class” and their tea in the Tea Party Room of the shoppe, with a life-sized cutout of Queen Elizabeth looking on.
In other business, correspondence was read from Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey thanking the club for its participation in his Valentines For Seniors project and a report was given by Mary Jane Koester on her attendance at the GFWC Illinois State Board meeting. Plans were made to attend the 23rd District Convention in Vandalia on March 31.
In observation of March as Women’s History Month, members told of women they felt influenced history in some way. In addition, April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Effingham Women of Today will have a mayoral proclamation issued, and signs and blue pinwheels displayed in observance.
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of most months.
