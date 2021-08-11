At the August meeting of the GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today, members learned about work and advocacy of CASA.
Vanessa Caton and Barb Tull, CASA advocates, as well as Effingham Women of Today members, presented a program on CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates). CASA serves Effingham County with 45 advocates handling 95 children. Caton has 13 years and Tull has five years of experience as advocates.
The presenters explained how advocates are trained and how they operate in the court system. A CASA volunteer’s primary focus is advocating for the best interests of children who have been taken from their homes by DCFS, working to get the children in safe, stable, permanent homes. Many times, CASA advocates are the only constant person in the children’s lives. Caton and Tull noted it is many times frustrating but very rewarding to volunteers.
In other business, the group collected and delivered back-to-school supplies for Catholic Charities and made plans for the group’s service projects for the remainder of this year
The GFWC Illinois Effingham Women of Today is the local volunteer organization that is part of the state, national and international Federation of Women’s Clubs. Anyone who is interested in getting involved with several local projects and scholarships may request an informational brochure or are invited to contact President Pat Copple, 217-821-8926 or Vice President Becky Brown, 217-342-4147 or any club member or attend any of the club’s monthly meetings on the first Thursday of the most months.
